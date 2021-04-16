State agency ramps up messaging for Columbia Place Mall vaccination site

As of Friday morning, 647 people received a Pfizer shot since the site opened on Wednesday, but the site can give up to 1,000 shots a day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you received a text message or automated call about a vaccine clinic at Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road recently? If you did, no need to worry, there is no emergency. It's all part of the state's emergency response team plan's to get the word out, in partnership with FEMA.

"I know a lot of people got automated calls from the State Emergency Response Team and FEMA, that's actually an automated call system we use to let people know about things happening in the community that aren't necessarily emergencies, but that they need to know about," South Carolina Emergency Management Chief of Public Information Derrec Becker said.

Becker said the agency is ramping up its messaging to make sure everyone in the community knows about the mass vaccination site at Columbia Place Mall.

"We are doing everything and anything we possibly can to let people know about this site and that they can come and get their COVID-19 vaccine here, from messaging over the interstates, billboards on the surrounding streets, the Comet bus system is offering free bus rides," Becker said.

The site is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the next eight weeks. No appointment, insurance or I.D. is needed and people can either walk inside to the clinic or stay in a car and drive through.

"I wanted to do it," Christopher Chaplin said. "I just needed to make the time to do it, and I like this because the driving through. I didn't even have to get out. That was a plus for me, right there."

"Turnout was a little bit lower than expected, but it's a new site and it takes time for people to realize that it's here," Becker said.

That's why they are ramping up messaging, but Becker said even if the pace stays slow, they plan to stay.

"The plan is still to go with eight weeks," Becker said. "It's only been open for three days, so it's going to take time for people to realize it's here and become comfortable with getting a shot in the old Sears at Columbia Place Mall, but it's here. We're not going anywhere for a while, so stop by and get your vaccine."