More COVID-19 vaccines on the way to South Carolina, DHEC says

SC continues to struggle with a limited vaccine supply, but, Wednesday, state leaders said it could be getting better.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More COVID-19 vaccine doses are on the way to the Palmetto State according to state health officials.

The news came as part of a biweekly update from state health officials on the coronavirus and vaccine response.

"This week it is slightly larger than it was last week and we've been notified that next week will be slightly larger as well," Nick Davidson, S.C. Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Senior Deputy for Public Health, said. "Right now, we are just below 100,000 first doses when you combine Moderna and Pfizer for this week, and next week, we'll be just about 100,000 doses combined... so about an 8,000 dose increase that we'll be expecting next week."

Despite the increase in doses, Davidson said he doesn't expect to receive enough to provide all of what providers have been requesting as the state continues to struggle with a limited vaccine supply.

He is hoping, however, that the weeks ahead will offer more certainty in what providers can expect, after winter weather contributed to weeks of unclear vaccine delivery times.

During the call, they also spoke about coronavirus cases which have been noticeably lower.

According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, a surge in cases over the holidays could be one of the reasons why.

"There are probably several contributing factors," Dr. Bell said. "The first thing is when you have such a significant surge as we’ve seen here in South Carolina and nationwide, we know that once people are infected they have a presumed period of immunity from natural infection following that infection, so for a period of about 90 days, it’s very unlikely to be reinfected, and when we have a virus circulating in the community, the virus has a harder time finding susceptible people when you’ve recently had that many people who are infected.”

Bell added that messy weather, vaccine access and more people following the safety guidelines could also be playing a role in the lower case count.