MUSC: Unpredictable vaccine supply impacting appointments

MUSC health officials said appointments fill quickly and it's difficult to know exactly how many doses will be received compared to how many were ordered.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — As hospitals around the state work to vaccinate as many people as possible, one important thing is causing some issues: unpredictable supply of the vaccine.

"In order for us collectively as a community to get over this pandemic and resume some resemblance of normalcy, a vast majority of our community is either going to have to get COVID and recover or their going to have to get the vaccine," MUSC Chief Quality Officer Dr. Danielle Scheurer said.

While many around the state try to get a vaccine, it's not so simple.

Scheurer said appointments fill up quickly and it's difficult to know exactly how many doses will be received compared to how many were ordered.

"I think demand will remain high," Scheurer said.

With people ages 65 and older eligible to get a shot, Scheurer said many of those individuals will have difficulty scheduling an appointment.

"I don't think many 65 and up have been able to get onto the schedule, for example, for MUSC Health I can say our schedule is already booked out through February before the announcement was made," Scheurer said.

For those worried they will not be able to get the second shot in-time, Scheurer said the recommendations are a little more flexible.

"The ideal recommendation is unchanged, which is the second dose for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine should be between 19 and 23 days with a target on the 21 day mark," Scheurer said. "However, both the manufacturers and the CDC have endorsed that it is reasonable for second dose to go out as far as 6 weeks or 42 days."

And a final reminder from health officials, try to get your second scheduled before you leave.