New Orleans lifts vaccine mandate for businesses, indoor gatherings

NEW ORLEANS — People no longer need to show a proof of vaccine or negative COVID test to go into bars, restaurants, indoor events and other spaces previously under such regulations, the city of New Orleans announced Monday.

The mandate was lifted as of 6 a.m.

“This is a critical and welcome milestone,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “I am deeply grateful to our entire community --- our residents, our business owners, and our hospitality industry --- for coming together to make this day possible."

Masks are still required on public transportation by the federal government.

The news comes two weeks after the city lifted its mask mandate for the same establishments and following a successful Mardi Gras season.

The Final Four is set to be in the city in two weeks, the first major event without such a restriction. It will be followed in short order by the French Quarter Festival and Jazz Fest, along with other major festivals.

“Throughout this pandemic, we've implemented the tools available and educated the public about the dangers of this virus, and we feel confident this approach has saved lives and kept our economy open,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of the New Orleans Health Department.

The city said it had left the mandate in place for a few weeks after Mardi Gras to see if there was any spike due to the event.

It also comes as another variant of concern seems to be making inroads in other parts of the world.