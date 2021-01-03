'Cautiously optimistic': Newberry mayor says teamwork helped in vaccine progress

According to DHEC's vaccine map, more than 6,000 people have been vaccinated in Newberry County.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — As the vaccine rollout plan continues in South Carolina, News 19's vaccine team continues to look at how each county is working to get community members shots, including Newberry County.

"I feel in Newberry we are cautiously optimistic," Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said.

Senn said he feels the county is heading in the right direction. According to Department of Health and Environmental Control's (DHEC) vaccine map, more than 6,000 people have been vaccinated in Newberry County.

The latest census number show more than 38,000 people live in Newberry County.

"They have a sense of relief," Senn said. "I've said you know; how do you feel mentally now, and I've heard relief and more confidence. This has been quite the ordeal and to have that out and now to have this vaccine that works, and so I think people who have gotten the vaccine just feel more comfortable and confident."

But it wasn't easy. Senn said he is proud of the way his community worked together to keep moving forward during these difficult times.

"I really think that we are appreciative of our medical groups in Newberry and some of them are statewide organizations," Senn said. "You know, everyone is banning together and getting the vaccine out and it's just been really good to see that type of teamwork working across the county."

And for those still struggling to make an appointment, Senn said helping them is a top priority.

If you don't have the internet, it's tougher and so that's something we all as South Carolinians and local officials need to make sure that those who don't have the access that they are able to get registered through other measures," Senn said.

Vaccine spots in Newberry and scheduling:

Lovelace Family Clinic: https://lovelacefamilymedicine.com/covid-vaccinations/

Doctors Care: https://doctorscare.com/covid19-vaccine/

Little Mountain Family Practice: 803-945-1005