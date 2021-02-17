North Carolina moves to limit out-of-state access to vaccine

A number of people living outside North Carolina took advantage of mass vaccination clinics last month in the Charlotte-area.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina public health officials are shifting their guidance to improve access to the vaccine for North Carolinians.

The new state guidance permitted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allows vaccinators to turn away people who are briefly passing through the state or are coming to North Carolina for the main purpose of getting a COVID-19 shot and then returning to another state.

Non-residents can still take advantage of loopholes.

