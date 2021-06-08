Due to her lack of cooperation in a board inquiry, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is facing the possibility of losing her license to practice medicine.

CLEVELAND — The Middleburg Heights doctor who gained national attention by telling Ohio lawmakers that COVID-19 vaccines magnetize their recipients and “interface” with 5G towers is facing the possibility of losing her license to practice medicine.

In a letter written last month, the State Medical Board of Ohio informed Dr. Sherri Tenpenny that it is considering a range of punishments, including permanently revoking her license, due to her refusal to cooperate in an investigation dating back for more than a year.

The reason for the investigation into Tenpenny was not made clear in the letter.

The inquiry into Tenpenny started on July 14, 2021, just a month after her controversial testimony to the Ohio House Health Committee. A medical board investigator attempted to interview Tenpenny in her office, leaving his business card and a message to call when she was not in. An email was sent a week later by the investigator requesting a response. None was given.

In September of 2021, the State Medical Board of Ohio sent Tenpenny "a set of interrogatories" with instructions for responses to be sent no later than one month from the time of receipt. Tenpenny replied through her legal counsel that the Board had "no lawful basis" for sending the interrogatories and refused to comply.

On September 20, 2021, the State Medical Board did renew Tenpenny's license.

Tenpenny subsequently refused to appear for a deposition after receiving a subpoena from the Board in October of 2021, then refused to attend an investigative office conference in July of this year. She again communicated through legal counsel that the Board had no lawful basis for its actions.

The letter from the Board gave Tenpenny the option of requesting a hearing to address the matter. 3News has reached out to the State Medical Board of Ohio for an update.

The story of the inquiry into Tenpenny by the State Medical Board of Ohio was first reported by Vice.

On June 8, 2021, Tenpenny told Ohio lawmakers that vaccinated people are somehow magnetized. She had no evidence to back up that statement.

“They can put a key on their forehead, it sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick, because now we think there’s a metal piece to that,” she told the Ohio House Health Committee. “There’s been people who have long suspected that there was some sort of an interface, yet to be defined interface, between what’s being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers.”

Tenpenny is among the 12 most prolific disseminators of COVID-19 misinformation on social media, according to research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

An anti-vaccine activist since the 2000s, Tenpenny has called vaccines a “method of mass destruction” and “depopulation;” charges $623 for her “boot camp” to train people how to convince others to refrain from vaccination; and sells her book, “Saying No To Vaccines” for $578 on Amazon.

The Ohio Capital Journal contributed to this report