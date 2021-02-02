Oldest South Carolina resident receives COVID-19 vaccine

At 111, Maria Aulenbacher got the COVID-19 vaccine to inspire others to do the same.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest resident of South Carolina has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Prisma Health, Maria Aulenbacher, 111-years-old has become the oldest resident of SC to receive the vaccine. She gives it a 'thumbs up.'

She is no stranger to a pandemic, having survived the 1919 Spanish flu.

She received the COVID-19 vaccine along with her daughter and son-in-law last week. According to Prisma Health, they were one of the first 100,000 people to receive the vaccine through Prisma Health.

According to Prisma Health, she is pictured giving a thumbs up after receiving the vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Greenville.

“I’m just happy to have this opportunity to help keep healthy and keep everyone around me healthy,” said Aulenbacher. “I can’t wait until I can hug my great grandson again. I look forward to our family safely all being together. I have missed hugging my great grandson, Alex.”

She is the oldest of six children and moved from Germany to the Upstate around a decade ago, according to the release.

Her daughter, Birgit Dickerson, 77, said he mother wanted the vaccine to show that everyone should take it.

“We feel we are doing our part,” Dickerson said. “This was a very easy process, and everybody was wonderful. As a family, we all have all thought of our healthcare and frontline professionals throughout the pandemic, our thoughts have been with them. We are so grateful to them for all they have done and the sacrifices they have made.”

The secret to 111? According to Aulenbacher, it's staying active and reading books everyday. She also enjoys a glass of red wine with lunch and a beer with dinner.

Christina Dickerson, her granddaughter, is adding the vaccine to that list.

"She just wants to do whatever she can to keep moving forward,” said Christina. “She knows what it's like to have a horrendous day, and she feels blessed for every good day that she has. She had no hesitation with getting the vaccine at all.”

“Anyone with older, more vulnerable family members knows how terrifying this past year has been. It’s just been awful. And, now, we finally have a glimpse of light and being able to take steps to return to some kind of normality. We know that we all need to continue to take smart precautions – as well as getting them their second doses – but, really, this just feels like the start of a turning point.”

According to Prisma, Aulenbacher became SC's oldest resident at 110.

Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health chief medical officer for ambulatory services and co-chair of the system’s vaccine task force, called Aulenbacher a “true vaccination hero.”

“This wise woman is setting the example for all of us. I hope everyone will follow her lead and roll up their sleeves to get their own shots when eligible,” said Saccocio.

“But let’s all remember that community immunity will take time, especially since we don’t anticipate vaccines being widely available for all age groups until the summer,” she said. “For the time being, we all need to continue to socially distance, wear masks and wash hands often. If you’re sick, please stay home and contact your healthcare providers to what see what next steps are best for you.”