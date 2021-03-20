More than one million South Carolinians have received their first COVID-19 vaccine

According to DHEC, 1,011,671 SC residents have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and more than half a million have completed the process.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the latest data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, more than one million South Carolinians have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to DHEC, the data is accurate as of 11:59 p.m. on March 18, 2021.

According to the agency's vaccine dashboard, 1,011,671 South Carolina residents have started the vaccine. 594,172 of those residents received the Pfizer vaccine and 390,04 received the Moderna vaccine.

According to this data, 24.6% of residents have started their vaccination process.

According to the data, over half a million residents, 554,709 have completed the vaccination process. 374,713 received the Pfizer vaccine, 152,563 received the Moderna vaccine, and 27,433 received the Janssen vaccine.

According to this data, 13.5% of residents have completed their vaccination process.

According to DHEC, the total doses received by South Carolina residents, regardless of the location, stands at 1,536,595.

94.9% of vaccines administered in the state have gone to SC residents.

For more information on vaccination data in the state, visit DHEC's vaccination dashboard here.

The state is currently in Phase 1B of the vaccination process. It is estimated that more than half the state's population is eligible in this phase.

Among those included are the following:

Anyone aged 55 and up

People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease People aged 16-64 with one or more of the following high-risk medical conditions: Cancer (current, not a history of cancer), chronic kidney disease (any stage), chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), Down syndrome, heart disease (congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension), HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI >30), pregnancy, sickle cell disease. People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely

Frontline workers with increased occupational risk Frontline workers with increased occupational risk are people who: Must be in-person at their place of work, and Perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure due to their frequent, close (less than 6 feet) and ongoing (more than 15 minutes) contact with others in the work environment



In his first primetime address Thursday night, President Joe Biden set the goal of celebrating 'COVID independence' by July 4.

He also set a timeline for all U.S. adults to become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.