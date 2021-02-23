Free online class offered to help seniors register for the vaccine

GetSetUp is an interactive online class to help older adults learn how to sign up for a vaccine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Signing up to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t as simple as it may seem. One organization of seniors is helping another group of seniors get signed up for the shot.

"We can almost hand hold them through this process," GetSetUp Guide Lee Weinberg said.

GetSetUp is an interactive, online class made for older adults to help make the process of signing up for a vaccine a little easier. GetSetUp also has other classes available to help teach older adults with a variety of topics. The vaccine information class takes about 30 minutes and is free.

“What we found is most challenging for older adults is, there’s a lot of information out there and I think they have trouble, we all have trouble, distinguishing what is legitimate information," GetSetUp Co-founder Lawrence Kosick said. "Where should I go, which websites are legitimate and correct? Once I get there, how do I navigate to either the county or state and what is the sign-up process?"

Kosick said they created the vaccine classes because they know it’s a challenging time for this demographic.

“It just works because you have one older adult teaching another older adult at the same sort of speed, timing and it’s very calming and relaxing," Kosick said.

Weinberg teaches the classes and said even though they can’t actually sign folks up for the vaccine, they walk them through and explain each step while also answering any questions.

"Once you book your important, it's important to share with family and friends because it is the appointment you don't want to miss," Weinberg said.

GetSetUp has several upcoming vaccine registration classes. There is a class on Wednesday Febuary 24 at 11:00 a.m. and also on Wednesday March 3 at 11:00 a.m. Click here to sign up.

If you have any issues you can also call GetSetUp's help line at 1-(888)-559-1614.