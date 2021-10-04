Orangeburg church hosting vaccine clinic Saturday, no appointments necessary

Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in Eutawville is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic Saturday, where the one shot Jansen vaccine will be administered.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in Eutawville is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic Saturday, April 10 where the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

According to the church, no appointments are necessary and the vaccine will be given on a first come, first served basis.

According to the church's Facebook page the event is happening from 9 a.m. to 4p.m. Saturday. The address is 13025 Old #6 Highway.