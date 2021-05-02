Orangeburg County opens appointment-free COVID-19 vaccination site

RMC's Vice President of Operations says residents are excited they can finally get their vaccines.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Residents in Orangeburg County are taking advantage of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 without an appointment.

The county opened up a community vaccination site at the fairground, and there is no appointment needed to get one. The Regional Medical Center (RMC) Vice President of Operations, Matthew Hinkle, tells News 19 roughly 270 people were vaccinated so far. He expects the site to be open weekly depending on the doses they receive.

"If we don't get the vaccine, then we won't be able to continue the process," Hinkle said. "It's going to be based on vaccine allocation; that's the process right now. If we're able to get the vaccine, then we're able to give it."

Hinkle says residents are excited they can finally get their vaccines. He goes on to say there is a major need for more to be allocated to continue the effort in the state's rural areas.