Vaccination Clinic at Orangeburg County Fairgrounds

RMC's vice president of operations says more than 600 vaccines were administered Friday.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Regional Medical Center officials say they've been getting a consistent allocation of Pzifer vaccines in the past two weeks to host weekly vaccination clinics at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

"The process was smooth and well organized," said Precious Bannister. I was also able to get my questions answered that I needed."

Bannister says she got her vaccine to protect her 85-year-old grandmother.

"I'm very worried about her well-being," said Bannister. "I come in contact with a lot of people, and I don't know if they have the virus. I try to be as cautious as possible when I come home to her."

Other residents say they got their shots for health reasons and work.

"Having Covid still out here is stressful," the Orangeburg Sickle Cell Foundation office manager, Carolann Washington. "It's stressful on me because if I get it, I'll be in a lot of pain, and I would go into a sickle cell crisis, which would be bad."

"I work around kids, and I want to make sure that we are open for those families that need us," expressed the Boys & Girls Club of Orangeburg executive director, Laura Washington. " We want to make sure we are healthy and safe for the kids."