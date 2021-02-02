Orangeburg County is waiting for more COVID vaccines

Orangeburg County is still working to get more COVID vaccines for its residents

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations being distributed. News 19 checked in with Orangeburg County to see how they are faring with vaccines coming into the community.

"Whatever allocations the state gets and how many are passed down to us will affect what we can do," said county administrator Harold Young. "That's where we stand at the moment."

South Carolina counties, including Orangeburg, are waiting for more COVID vaccines to continue to be allocated, as Governor Henry McMaster praises the speed of the vaccine rollout.

"There is vaccine coming into the community, but it's just not enough for what we need to be doing right now," said Young. "As the virus mutates and we don't get ahead of it, the virus will mutate before we get most of the people vaccinated."

I’m going across our state meeting with hospitals about how we can speed up our vaccination efforts and what the state can do to help. We are overcoming obstacles and we will succeed. pic.twitter.com/S6U4zPKVHR — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 20, 2021

The county administrator says county leaders are working with Regional Medical Center and other partners to announce information to vaccinate residents.

"We've gotten to the point where we have vaccinated most of the sheriff's deputies, most of the EMS employees and the detention center staff," said Young. "We have made a got hit so far."

DHEC's website shows four locations for people to receive the vaccine in the area. Young says the county was planning on opening its fairgrounds as a first-come-first-serve drive-thru site. Those plans are on hold until RMC has vaccines available.

If you've made an appointment for a COVID vaccine in Orangeburg County, Young encourages you to keep it. He goes on to say to get it in a different location if you're able.