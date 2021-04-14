Orangeburg homeless shelter counseling residents about J&J vaccine pause

Now that use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on hold, Samaritan House administrators are trying to make sure their residents know what is going on.

Over the last few weeks, the center has been helping some of Orangeburg County's homeless population get vaccinated, though they usually take residents to receive Moderna vaccines at a vaccine clinic, they want to make sure residents understand what's happening.

Henry Miller, Samaritan House executive Director Henry Miller, said they are meeting with residents to discuss the recent pause.

"I want to be able to ease their mind before they think something," Miller said. "Some may not know what shot they took even though we tell them what shot they are taking, and they may not remember. We want to help them remember and ease their anxiety if there is any."

If I received the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine am I at risk for adverse events?



If you received the vaccine a month or more ago, the risk of these events appears to be extremely low. In all six cases, the symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. https://t.co/henQIG7ZLv — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 14, 2021

The center will keep watching developments with the status of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and work to help residents through the vaccination process.