Orangeburg homeless shelter counseling residents about J&J vaccine pause

Now that use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on hold, Samaritan House administrators are trying to make sure their residents know what is going on.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Samaritan House in Orangeburg is making sure residents understand what is going on concerning the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

Over the last few weeks, the center has been helping some of Orangeburg County's homeless population get vaccinated, though they usually take residents to receive Moderna vaccines at a vaccine clinic, they want to make sure residents understand what's happening. 

Henry Miller, Samaritan House executive Director Henry Miller, said they are meeting with residents to discuss the recent pause. 

"I want to be able to ease their mind before they think something," Miller said. "Some may not know what shot they took even though we tell them what shot they are taking, and they may not remember. We want to help them remember and ease their anxiety if there is any."

The Samaritan House's executive director says they usually take their residents to get the Moderna shot at mass vaccination clinics. 

The center will keep watching developments with the status of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and work to help residents through the vaccination process.

"Anyone who does come in before we see what happens with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we would sit down with the resident, educate them, and let them determine if they want the vaccine or not," said Miller.

