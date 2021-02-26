Orangeburg County opens vaccine clinic

The Regional Medical Center vaccinated more than 500 people for the first and second doses.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — People are taking advantage a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Orangeburg County.

Orangeburg County opened up the fairgrounds to host its second no-appointment vaccination clinic for Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun counties.

"The process was very smooth," said Holly Hill Resident Diane Green. "There was no long wait inside, and the people were all very professional."

Supply was minimal and was offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Toward the end of the session, the Regional Medical Center (RMC) had to turn people away due to not enough doses available.

However, people like Ellnose Glover believe this clinic is one solution for residents searching the state for the shot.

"It's convenient for me, instead of going to Charleston or Columbia," said Glover. "I live in Orangeburg, so why would I travel that far to get a shot?"

RMC vaccinated more than 500 people for the first and second doses. The medical center's vice president of operations says rural counties are in desperate need of more vaccines if this effort continues.