Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in North Carolina

State law otherwise allows some youth to provide their own permission for certain treatments, like for communicable diseases.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina children now must get approval from a parent or guardian before receiving the current COVID-19 vaccine available to them.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation on Friday that contained the written consent mandate. It was part of a larger bill that expands the medications or immunizations that pharmacists trained to deliver shots can administer to consumers, including vaccines.

The consent would apply immediately for the COVID-19 vaccine provided by any health care provider as long as the vaccine is designated by federal regulators for emergency use.