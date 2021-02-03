Phase 1B expands vaccination access to more SC residents

The vaccine will be available to more South Carolina residents starting March 8.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Phases to get the COVID vaccine are being expanded so more people can get vaccinated. Now, frontline and essential workers are on the list starting March 8th.

"I have so much joy because I feel we should've been prioritized because we are on the frontline," said Comet Driver Malcolm Carter.

According to DHEC, more than 2.7 million people are expected to be vaccinated after the governor's announcement to move forward with Phase 1B.

Those who are eligible for the shot will include:

Anyone aged 55 and older.

People aged 16 through 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions

Individuals at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact.

Frontline workers with increased occupational risk.

Beginning Monday, March 8th, South Carolina will enter Phase 1b and those eligible may begin scheduling their appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



Find out if you’re eligible ⬇️ — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 2, 2021

That's good news for comet drivers like Carter, who says there's always the anxiety of being exposed to the virus.

"In the back of your mind, there is always a fear about you contracting the virus," explained Carter. "Even being safe, you still have in the back of your mind this can happen."

"Our staff is delighted to serve our customers," said Rosewood Market President Bryan Tayara We love to see them come through the doors, but there is that underlying anxiety that we will get sick. I think it's going to help ease our minds."

Tayara says the pandemic has altered the way how the grocery industry has done business. He expects this move could help them out.