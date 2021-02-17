Prisma drive-thru vaccine site moving indoors due to weather

According to the health system, they have enough vaccines to cover Feb. 18 appointments and others that have not been fulfilled due to weather.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health will be moving Gamecock Park vaccination appointments scheduled for Feb. 18 to the vaccination site at Baptist Hospital Breast Health building due to weather.

According to Prisma Health, appointments scheduled for Thursday will be moved to the vaccination site at Baptist Hospital Breast Health building, 1501 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia. Parking can be found in the garage attached to the building.

Prisma Health has communicated with those impacted by phone, email and social media.

Any appointments that were not fulfilled at Gamecock Park due to weather will also honored at Baptist Hospital on Feb. 18.

According to the health system, they have enough vaccines to cover Feb. 18 appointments and others that have not been fulfilled.

Those going to appointments are asked to stay in their cars until their appointment time and to wear masks.

Upstate vaccination sites also have vaccine and plan on operating on Thursday for their regular scheduled hours.

For a complete list of Prisma Health vaccination site hours and vaccine availability, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/vaccine or call 833-2PRISMA. We encourage everyone to continue to check the website for real-time updates.

Also, all Upstate COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be closed Thursday, Feb. 18. The Midlands testing sites are not impacted. For a complete list of COVID-19 testing sites, click here.