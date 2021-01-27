Prisma Health accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine as supplies permit

There is currently one Midlands location on the list of places accepting walk-ins.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health has reopened walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for those in phase 1a who do not have computer access.

According to Prisma Health, the walk-ins will be based on vaccine availability and the health system will calculate the walk-in availability every day based on appointments.

Limited walk-in appointments for vaccines will be allowed at the following locations:

Gamecock Park, 22 National Guard Road, Columbia

Kmart site at 1 Kmart Plaza, Greenville

Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital

Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital

Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

According to Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health chief medical officer for Ambulatory Services and co-chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force, Prisma Health stopped allowing walk-ins over the weekend because they were concerned about supply.

“We stopped allowing walk-ins over the weekend due to our concern about supply. However, we heard your feedback, and our team has worked tirelessly to be able to help address this concern. Bear in mind, however, that the vaccine supply nationwide remains very tight,” Dr. Saccocio said

As of Jan. 26, Prisma Health has administered a total of 82,428 vaccine doses and has had a total of 142,170 people pre-schedule for vaccines. Prisma Health remains the largest COVID-19 vaccinator in the state of South Carolina, according to the hospital system.

Prisma Health currently is vaccinating community members who qualify in the 1a category in three groups:

Those people who have scheduled appointments in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccination Administration Management System (VAMS) that day.

Hospital officials ask community members to keep their scheduled appointments.

Anyone due for their second dose at a Prisma Health facility

Community members can return to a Prisma Health facility to get a second dose even if they cannot obtain an appointment.

The second dose is recommended to be administered within 17-25 days after the first dose.

If this is not possible, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that the second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose.

A daily allocation of walk-ins per day at selected sites for eligible recipients, based on supply.

Beginning January 28, the community can check our Prisma Health vaccine website www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine or call 833-2PRISMA for updates on walk-in supply at selected vaccination sites.

Saccocio added, “While the surest way to receive the vaccination is to have an appointment, we know that many of those over age 70 do not have computers or emails to register themselves. We also will have staff on-site every day to personally help register those people 70 and older who do not have computers or email access to make appointments. If vaccine is available for walk-ins while they are there, we will vaccinate them that same day.”

Currently, the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (SC DHEC) has allowed only those in Phase 1a, those hospitalized age 65 and older, and those community members aged 70 and older to receive their vaccination. Prisma Health will begin vaccinating individuals in the next phase (Phase 1b) when authorized by state officials.

For more information about Prisma Health’s vaccination process, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine.