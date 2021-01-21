The system will help those 70 and older schedule their appointments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Doting daughter, Sandra Burgess is doing everything she can to keep her 80-year-old dad safe. She says, "We would've never been able to get an appointment," if she didn't have a computer.

Sandra says she and her sisters registered her father, scheduling his vaccine appointment. "We had to go online, we had to register him."

"We were very fortunate that we had a computer."

She worries about those elderly individuals who don't have anyone to help them, "My concern is that you have the elderly population and the underserved population.... that don't have access to the computer."

Prisma Health have announced anyone 70 and older, who don't have access to a computer or a smartphone, can get in-person assistance. Dr. Rich Scott says Prisma is doing their best to mitigate the challenges, "We understand there are big challenges in delivering the vaccine."

"We have literally dozens of laptops and I.T. help available," said Dr. Scott.

"There are a number of people that don't have email access, aren't computer savvy or don't have a family member living in the same home with them that can help."

"A third of our patients are coming in needing that additional assistance."

After they schedule the appointment, then they can get the vaccination.

They can get the help at all Prisma Health locations except Richland county hospital in Columbia.