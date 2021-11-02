Prisma Health to combine vaccination sites as supply remains uncertain

This comes as a limited and often unpredictable vaccine supply causes long waits, delays and, for some, appointment cancellations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health announced Thursday they will be combining some vaccination sites in the state because of concerns surrounding vaccine supply.

This comes as a limited and often unpredictable supply causes long waits, delays and, for some, appointment cancellations.

Six locations will be affected over the next three weeks, with two in the Midlands.

Hillcrest Hospital – effective Feb. 15 appointments will move to the Kmart site.

– effective Feb. 15 appointments will move to the Kmart site. Patewood Hospital – effective Feb. 15 appointments will move to the Kmart site.

– effective Feb. 15 appointments will move to the Kmart site. Baptist Parkridge Hospital – effective Feb. 22 appointments will move to the Baptist Columbia site.

– effective Feb. 22 appointments will move to the Baptist Columbia site. Baptist Easley Hospital – effective Feb. 22 appointments will move to the Kmart site.

– effective Feb. 22 appointments will move to the Kmart site. Richland Hospital – effective Feb. 22 appointments will move to the Gamecock Park.

– effective Feb. 22 appointments will move to the Gamecock Park. Greer Memorial Hospital – effective March 1 appointments will move to the Kmart site.

Hospital leaders say the change will happen automatically in an effort to serve patients more efficiently, manage vaccination administration more effectively, and streamline site logistics. This timeline assumes vaccine supply availability and could change.

Effective March 1, Prisma Health’s primary vaccination sites will be the mass-vaccination sites in Greenville (Kmart), Laurens County (The Ridge) and Columbia (Gamecock Park) as well as existing hospital-based sites at Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, Baptist Hospital in Columbia and Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.

Hospital leader say it's unclear when supply will become more certain.

“For this week, we requested 58,500 doses, and we were confirmed to receive only 37,050 doses for the week," Dr. Saria Saccocio with Prisma Health said. "However, so far this week we’ve actually received only 17,550 of those doses, so again only about half of those vaccines have actually arrived on our vaccination sites to deliver those shots in arms.”

Prisma Health is encouraging anyone in need of an appointment to schedule using their online tool 'MyChart.' Their help line can also be used at 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762). As a reminder, the vaccination card is not an appointment.

Those who cannot get a second dose appointment 26 days from their first shot can come as a walk-up, if supply is available. Live updates on supply availability can be found here on the Prisma Health website.

The hospital also says those who’ve had their appointments cancelled by Prisma Health can bring their appointment information to a site to receive the vaccine, if supply is available.