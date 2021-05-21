Prisma Health expanding vaccinations into physicians offices, limiting hours at large sites

In the Midlands, effective Monday, May 25, the vaccine sites at Colonial Life and the Sumter Civic Center will have changes to their days and hours of operation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Because additional COVID-19 vaccination sites have opened in the community, and there has been reduced demand from the public, Prisma Health is making changes to its vaccination sites.

According to the healthcare system, they have administered nearly 400,000 vaccines.

Vaccinations have been made available at certain physician offices within Prisma, based on pharmacists and clinical staff. Prisma Health is hoping to expand into more physicians' offices soon.

Rick Scott, chair of Prisma Health vaccine task force, said, “We are very proud to have begun the vaccination efforts on the first day vaccine was available and have vaccinated more South Carolinians than any other organization. We continue our commitment to getting shots in arms through our vaccination sites, mobile units and now our primary care offices.

In the Midlands, effective Monday, May 25, the sites at Colonial Life and the Sumter Civic Center will have changes to their days and hours of operation.

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia

Wednesday–Saturday, 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Sumter County Civic Center

Wednesday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

In the upstate, the mass vaccination site at The Ridge in Laurens will permanently close on May 21.

Effective Monday, May 25, the days and hours of operation will also change at these Prisma Health vaccination sites in the upstate.

Kmart Plaza, Greenville

Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday–Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oconee Memorial Hospital

Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.