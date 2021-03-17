Gamecock Park vaccination site closed Thursday due to severe weather threat

Those with appointments scheduled for Gamecock Park on March 18 can go to Gamecock Park on Friday, March 19 or Saturday, March 20.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Prisma Health Vaccination Site at Gamecock Park will be closed due to severe weather expected Thursday, March 18.

According to Prisma, those with appointments scheduled for Gamecock Park on March 18 can go to Gamecock Park on Friday, March 19 or Saturday, March 20 and their appointment will be honored.

Anyone who was scheduled for an appointment who is not able to make those days can reschedule through MyChart or by calling 1-833-2Prisma.