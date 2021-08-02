Prisma Health pauses same-day vaccinations after surge in use, limited supply

According to hospital leaders, two factors led to this decision – a limited supply of vaccine and a surge in demand.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a flood of people seeking same-day vaccinations, Prisma Health says they won’t be offering any more walk-up shots for the rest of the week.

According to hospital leaders, two factors led to this decision – a limited supply of vaccine and a surge in demand.

“The delivery of our supply was changed at the last minute on Friday,” Dr. Saria Saccocio, co-lead of Prisma Health’s Vaccine Task Force, said in a statement. “We were told our supply would come in stages over several days this week, instead of Monday and Tuesday mornings. This morning we received only a partial supply delivery for the Upstate -- and we still do not know the amount of the rest of supply we will receive this week for the Upstate or the Midlands.”

Dr. Saccocio added that the addition of the 65 to 69-year-old age group also added pressure, after they showed up in “overwhelming numbers” Monday, exhausting walk-in supply for the week.

They’re now asking people who are due for their second dose, but who don’t have an appointment to make one through Prisma Health’s direct online scheduling tool ‘MyChart.’ As a reminder, the vaccination card is not an appointment.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that second doses can occur anytime between 21-42 days after the first dose,” Dr. Saccocio said. “As we receive our additional vaccine supply this week, we will open up second-dose appointments that match our supply for the remainder of the week.”