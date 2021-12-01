Prisma Health to suspend vaccine mandate for employees

A preliminary injunction was issued on Tuesday blocking the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health is suspending their vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) had issued an emergency regulation that required all employees working in healthcare facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

If facilities did not comply with the regulation, they would be terminated from Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Tuesday, November 30, a U.S. District Judge in Monroe, Louisiana, issued a preliminary injunction, affecting S.C. and other states, blocking CMS from implementing its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers until the court can resolve legal challenges.

Because of this preliminary injunction, we are suspending our COVID-19 team member vaccine requirement. We will continue to monitor this situation. Prisma Health is committed to complying with all federal requirements.