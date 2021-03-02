Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital's walk-up, same day vaccination process

News19 got a closer look at Prisma Health’s walk-up scheduling and same day appointment process, creating ease of access for some.

SUMTER, S.C. — A white tent sits just outside of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Beneath it, the markings of tiny blue feet-shaped stickers directing traffic to a place of hope.

It’s one of several Prisma Health coronavirus vaccination sites.

This site, located at 19 W. Calhoun Street in Sumter, offers walk-up scheduling and same day vaccinations if the supply allows.

“We have been doing over 200, like I said 300 (vaccinations) almost per day, average at least,” Rita Halverson, a staff member, said. “They come in, they get vaccinated, then they sit down for 15 minutes, we evaluate them to make sure that they're okay, then they exit out the back of the building.”

The hospital recommends everyone try to get an appointment first, offering direct scheduling online through its website and a phone line – 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762) -- to help.

Halverson said they save vaccine shots for those with appointments and allow any extra remaining vaccine to be given to those who may walk up and ask for the vaccine.

Jack Myers said he, “wasn’t able to get it today, but the lady told me to come back tomorrow morning at 7:30 and there is a possibility I could get it then.”

Halverson said they ran out of extras hours after the day began.

“It's based on our supply available, but tomorrow …we ask if they can come back in the morning,” Halverson said.

Emily Wilson, who had an appointment, got her second dose on Tuesday.

“I know some people that were traveling two hours just to get a shot, just one way… so this has been a great situation with Tuomey,” Wilson said.

Prisma Health Tuomey's site is open Monday–Saturday, from 7:30 a.m.–6:15 p.m.

A few other Prisma Health locations offer walk-up and same day scheduling, including the drive-thru location in Columbia at Gamecock Park.

The process for each can differ.