Prisma Health to hold live town hall Thursday to answer vaccine questions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health will answer your vaccine questions in a live town hall on Thursday.

On Thursday, January 28, from noon - 1 p.m., Prisma Health will hold a live town hall discussion about the vaccine on their Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Prisma Health said," As the COVID vaccine becomes more widely available in the coming months Prisma Health wants to ensure the community has their questions about the vaccine answered."

A panel of Prisma Health staff will address common questions about the vaccine and will answer questions from those watching.