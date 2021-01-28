x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Vaccine

Prisma Health to hold live town hall Thursday to answer vaccine questions

You can ask questions to their experts on their Facebook page.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health will answer your vaccine questions in a live town hall on Thursday. 

On Thursday, January 28, from noon - 1 p.m., Prisma Health will hold a live town hall discussion about the vaccine on their Facebook page or YouTube channel

Prisma Health said," As the COVID vaccine becomes more widely available in the coming months Prisma Health wants to ensure the community has their questions about the vaccine answered."

RELATED: Don't ignore safety guidelines after you're vaccinated, doctors say

RELATED: DHEC to receive 10K more COVID-19 vaccine doses a week

A panel of Prisma Health staff will address common questions about the vaccine and will answer questions from those watching. 

The community can join on Prisma Health’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Related Articles

 