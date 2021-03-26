Vaccine providers notice more appointment openings

Even though sometimes appointments are not all booked, that doesn’t mean shots are thrown away.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Before today’s announcement that all South Carolinians, age 16 and up will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Wednesday, March 31, some providers said they were experiencing less demand for vaccine appointments, including hospitals.

As of March 25, Prisma Health administered more than 283,600 vaccines and supply remains steady.

"We are experiencing more availability of appointments that are left on the schedule, so this tells me those who are desiring access are now gaining that access," Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health's Ambulatory Chief Medical Officer said. "This is very exciting and I am optimistic we will continue to see more people vaccinated.”

Saccocio said even though the schedule is not full there are still a number of South Carolinians waiting and wanting the vaccine.

“This week based on regional allocation Prisma Health received a total of 22,230 doses across our system," Saccocio said. "The good news is next week we expect to receive about 30,400 doses, big jump.”

Prisma’s appointments open on Tuesdays and Fridays.

One big concern for the hospital, some people don’t actually show up to get the second shot.

“Remember just because you’ve had one vaccine does not mean you are fully protected. We also believe that there may be instances where people schedule their second dose more than one place. We do encourage you and others across the state to follow up for your second dose where you received your first dose," Saccocio said. "This is very important because this is how DHEC (The Department of Health and Environmental Control) allocates those second doses to the vaccine providers in the community.”

Even though sometimes appointments are not all booked, that doesn’t mean shots are thrown away.

"We continue to maintain and follow the rule that we don’t waste a single vaccine," Saccocio said. "We have even received vaccine supply at the end of the day from other vaccine providers and we’ve used that up. We have a system in place to contact those who are eligible in order to not waste a single dose.”