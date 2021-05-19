Record number of vaccine given at Columbia Place Mall site

The site will remain open until June 9, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment, insurance or ID needed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The COVID-19 community vaccination site at the Columbia Place Mall saw a record number of single-day vaccinations since the clinic opened nearly a month ago.

The clinic opened on April 14, supported by FEMA and in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), Richland County and the City of Columbia.

The site record was reached on Friday, May 14, the clinic administered 859 COVID-19 vaccines. The previous high was 646 vaccinations.

According to DHEC, federal partners say that this site is the one of the only ones in the nation seeing an increase in daily numbers.

The site has administered 14,981 doses through May 18, including 10,967 first doses and 4,014 second doses.

“We still have the capability to administer 1,000 doses per day at the Community Vaccination Center, and we hope to start reaching that total on a daily basis, as more and more people make the life-saving decision to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “But we must still celebrate progress and show appreciation to the outstanding team working at the site seven days per week, and those who have received their vaccination, while encouraging the rest of our state and nation to do the same. We can beat COVID-19 if we do our part and roll up our sleeve.”

This site will remain open until June 9, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For those wishing to receive a vaccine, no appointment, insurance, ID or documentation is needed. Drive-thru cars and walk-ups are welcome.

The site will begin to administer the single-shot Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) beginning May 27, the last two weeks of the clinic. They have been administering the Pfizer vaccine.

“After May 27, anyone who visits the CVC site to receive the Pfizer shot will be directed to a nearby provider offering Pfizer,” said Thomas Bowen, Interim Midlands Public Health Director. “Because the Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine available to those 12-15, young people in this age group are encouraged to visit the site as soon as possible to safely, quickly and easily get their Pfizer shot."

The clinic first started administering Pfizer shots to ages 12-15 on May 13, the day after the CDC approved the measure. As of May 18, 540 people ages 12-15 have received a Pfizer vaccine at the CVC site.