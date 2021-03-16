Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg to offer COVID-19 walk-in appointments

Orangeburg, Calhoun, or Bamberg County residents 55 and older, or those who are eligible for Phase 1B can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on March 19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties (RMC) will administer COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, March 19, while supplies last.

According to the release, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. while supplies last at the Orangeburg Fairgrounds located at 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, SC.

Orangeburg, Calhoun, or Bamberg County residents 55 and older, or those who are eligible for Phase 1B can receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. According to RMC, anyone who previously received the Pfizer vaccine is also eligible.

According to RMC, the doses will be first-come, first-serve due to limited supply, but registration is not required.

People will need to know the following to their first dose:

Bring identification, such as a drivers license.

Come alone unless you need physical assistance.

Allow time during the process to review vaccine information and complete consent forms. To facilitate time required to complete the process, individuals are encouraged to review, print and complete vaccine consent forms located on the hospital’s website, www.trmchealth.org, and bring with them.

After getting the COVID-19 vaccine, individuals will need to wait 15 minutes to complete the observation period in case of reaction.