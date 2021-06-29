Report: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could have lasting immunity against COVID-19

Based on the data, the second shot should help guard against the virus if re-exposed, health leaders say.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A positive sign for those who've taken the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

A new report shows they could lead to lasting immunity against COVID-19 for years to come.

"This is actually very reassuring and very good news," Prisma Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Helmut Albrecht said.

Based on the data, the second shot should help guard against the virus if re-exposed, according to Albrecht.

"It will only work for viruses that it has encountered and related viruses," Albrecht said. "If the virus mutates too far out, you need to reestablish a new immunity, but for the viruses that we currently see, this should work for a long time. I'm not sure that it's going to last a lifetime, but certainly years."

As for the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, he said it's unclear how long immunity will last.

With just 42 percent of the state fully vaccinated, he's encouraging everyone who can to get the shots or return for their second dose when appropriate.

"There’s another big reason to get the second shot and it’s this delta variant," Albrecht said. "In the mid-west it’s fueling and other surge and for the first time there’s a vast difference between the first and second dose of these vaccines."