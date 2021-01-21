SC adds parents of disabled, medically fragile children to vaccine list amid high demand

Parents who are home caregivers of medically fragile or severely disabled children can now get the shot, according to DHEC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is making some parents eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says parents who are home caregivers of medically fragile or severely disabled children can now get the shot.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell estimates that's about 3,000 more people eligible for the vaccine. Demand has skyrocketed since the state made the vaccine available to people aged 70 and older.

Some hospitals have had to cancel appointments because they don't have enough of the vaccine. South Carolina gets about 63,000 first doses weekly.