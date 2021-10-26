x
DHEC to close health departments in Midlands this week for training

The health department staff will be in training so that they can give the COVID vaccine to children.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Heath and Environmental Control (SCDHEC)  is planning on closing their Midlands, health departments for training. 

Beginning on Wednesday October 27 and continuing through Friday October 29 DHEC will not be offering vaccines inside their buildings, however mobile clinics will be placed outside buildings to provide vaccines to those who have appointments or those who need their first or second shots. 

The agency says they do not anticipate any shortages in supply when younger children, age 5-11 years-old receive their vaccine. 

No date has been set when children will start to receive vaccines 

If you have any questions about the vaccine you are encouraged to call DHEC at 1-866-365-8110. 

