SC education, health officials create vaccine jingle contest

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health and education officials want students to come up with a short song to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The winning jingle will get the winner’s school $10,000 toward music programs and be recorded and featured in statewide radio advertisements in 2022.

Individual students, classes, or groups can all compete in The Sing It to Win It campaign. The deadline is Jan. 31.