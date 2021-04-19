Gov. McMaster, First Lady get COVID-19 vaccination

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster took to social media Monday, April 19, to announce that he and his wife Peggy have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
McMaster and his wife are shown in photos at a local CVS Pharmacy getting the first of a two-shot dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
On March 30, 2021, anyone over the age of 16 in South Carolina became eligible to receive the vaccination.
Both McMaster and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19 at the end of 2020 and have since recovered.