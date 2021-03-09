Vaccine incentive program for students, faculty at South Carolina State

Starting September 10th, the university will conduct $1,000 drawings every Friday for 10 weeks.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Looking for ways to get more students vaccinated, South Carolina State University is turning to money.

The university will using $1,000 rewards to encourage both students and staff to get the vaccine.

"That will definitely incentivize my peers and me to get the vaccine," said Mikayla Foggie, a senior at the school.

SC State's interim president, Col. Alexander Conyers, has authorized weekly drawings for those who receive the vaccine.

Starting September 10th, SCSU will conduct drawings each Friday for 10 weeks. The institution will provide eight $1,000 rewards for students and two $1,000 cash rewards for employees.

The money is coming from CARE Act funds.

"I feel like this will only put the school on the map for doing something positive for the school," said Foggie. "As far as the community, they'll see we are trying to make progress to combat Covid."

Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated say they will be helping the school's mission to get more shots in people's arms.

As part of South Carolina State University’s ongoing efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 among campus community... Posted by SC State University on Friday, September 3, 2021

"We're trying to keep safe and that 90% goal that we are trying to reach," said Jon Monroe, a junior at the school, "that way, we can have the events and freedoms like having homecoming, and don't have to go back to virtual learning."

The university does not require its students to be vaccinated. Some students say they're going to wait until the time is right for them.