State health officials urge vaccinations ahead of hurricane season

With the potential of evacuating for hurricanes this season, its important to know your health is protected.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is imploring residents to get vaccinated ahead of hurricane season.

Historically, South Carolina has been affected by hurricanes, especially along the coast. Dr. Jane Kelly with SCDHEC says you don't want to be caught off guard and unprotected in the midst of an emergency.

“Getting vaccinated is a part of hurricane preparedness. I can’t emphasize that enough. People may feel that they are being safe right now in their behavior and therefore don’t need to urgently get vaccinated but you never know what a hurricane may throw into your life," Dr. Kelly says, "that you may need to evacuate and be thrown into circumstances with other people who are unvaccinated. So we’re just urging everyone to put the vaccine on your hurricane preparedness list.”

Dr. Jane Kelly, Assistant State Epidemiologist, gave an update on COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina today.https://t.co/4ucTNZR9dF — SCDHEC (@scdhec) June 2, 2021

Historically, thousands of people evacuate from the coast to the Midlands when the threat of a hurricane is imminent. Being vaccinated beforehand can help ensure that the influx of people does not make you sick.