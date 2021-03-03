Midlands school districts plan for teacher vaccinations

Teachers in South Carolina will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination beginning Monday, March 8.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Tuesday morning teachers in the state will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Monday, March 8, 2021 as part of Phase 1b. McMaster, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Director Edward Simmer made the joint announcement in an effort to reopen schools in the state to five days a week in-person learning.

On the education front, Phase 1b includes teachers, school support staff, student teachers and district substitutes.

WLTX reached out to school districts in the Midlands for reaction to the news and for details of each district's plans to vaccinate their teachers. Here's what we know so far.

Education Superintendent: “Vaccinations will eliminate quarantine and ensure everyone is safe.” Wants 5 day a week class “immediately.” @WLTX pic.twitter.com/pfb2jClbn0 — Kayland Hagwood (@KaylandWLTX) March 2, 2021

Lexington-Richland School District 5

“We chose to partner with MUSC to make this process as easy as possible for our staff,” School District Five Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton said. “School District Five will be able to offer one location with scheduled appointments on an assigned day where the vaccine will be administered by our school nurses.”

School District Five is an e-learning district and will utilize eLearning days, in lieu of makeup days, to allow for district staff to receive their vaccine. e-learning date(s) will be announced once our vaccination date has been confirmed with MUSC Health.

Newberry School District

Dr. Carson Ware, spokesperson with Newberry School District, responded "Our district is working with a local provider to schedule vaccinations. At this time, we are awaiting specifics on when the vaccinations will be available for our employees."

Sumter School District