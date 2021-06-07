Second dose essential step to guard against Delta COVID variant, doctors say

About six percent of the state hasn't taken their second dose. Over 50 percent is unvaccinated.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you've waited to get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose, you're not alone.

About six percent of the state is without it.

Doctors say it's an essential step with the more contagious Delta variant spreading.

"A single dose only gives you about 33 percent protection from symptomatic disease with one shot," Dr. Helmut Albrecht, infectious disease specialist with Prisma Health, said, "but it gives you an 88 percent protection against symptomatic disease with two shots. So, there’s a vast difference.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna require two doses to be fully vaccinated.

Johnson and Johnson only requires one.

Mixing vaccines is not advised.

If you've gone beyond the recommended time frame to get your second shot, doctor's say that's okay.

"You don’t have to restart," Dr. Albrecht said. "You can lengthen the interval, but you can’t shorten it a lot.”

According to the State Health Department (DHEC), the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna can be given up to six weeks after the first dose. There's limited data on how well it responds after that.

If you've lost your vaccine card, there's help for that too.

DHEC says recipients can call their agency for a copy.

"Don’t wait," Albrecht said. "This is a serious disease, and you don’t want to test your genetics and be the one that really avoidably gets sick.”