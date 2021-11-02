Severe weather could delay COVID-19 shipments to SC, DHEC says

According to DHEC, the state will continue to receive it's weekly allotments of the vaccine but some providers may have to reschedule appointments due to delays.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Severe weather may delay COVID-19 shipments in the next few days, according to The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

According to DHEC, they were notified by the federal government that because of severe weather, the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the state may be delayed.

Severe weather could potentially impact facilities in Memphis and Louisville that are vaccine shipping hubs for some southeastern states, according to DHEC.

Most hospitals and vaccine providers are receiving vaccine shipments directly from the government, according to DHEC, and delays are out of their control. DHEC says they have contacted providers who receive shipments from the federal government and will continue to provide information as they get it.

According to DHEC, the state will continue to receive it's weekly allotments of the vaccine but some providers may have to reschedule appointments due to shipping delays.

DHEC is asking providers to only vaccinate by appointment and not to hold hold large-scale or walk-in clinics. Appointments ensure that South Carolinians receive their vaccine easily and quickly, DHEC says.

For the latest vaccine information in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.