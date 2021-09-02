Smokers included in Phase 1C of vaccine eligibility

According to the CDC, those with "underlying health conditions" are eligible to get a vaccine in Phase 1C in South Carolina. Smoking is on that list.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the vaccination process continues for people in Phase 1A, concerns are being raised about those in Phase 1C.

Stephen Summerlin says he's been smoking for more than a decade, a habit which started in his early thirties. He says he smokes half a pack a day. "Something I never should have picked up," he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those with "underlying health conditions" are eligible to get a vaccine in Phase 1C in South Carolina. Smoking is on that list.

Dr. Helmut Albrecht, Infectious Disease Specialist for Prisma Health, says smokers are at greater risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. "They are at higher risk for bad outcomes," Dr. Albrecht said.

"The virus that causes COVID effects the lung as well," Dr. Albrecht said. It takes only very little to take a smoker down by COVID."

Summerlin says he understands the risks of smoking. "We know the risks. Its printed on every pack," Summerlin said. "There are always risks with smoking."

"I feel for anyone that says it is unfair, because it is," Summerlin said. He doesn't believe he should get the vaccine before non-smokers. "Even the elderly who are at risk, they don't choose to be elderly. You choose to smoke."

Dr. Mark Mayson, a pulmonologist, is opposed to smokers getting the vaccine before others. He says, "Smoking is an independent risk factor."

Our top priority is to save lives. We ask everyone to please be patient, learn what phase you’re in and follow the guidance of our public health officials. You can learn more and stay-up-to-date at https://t.co/1yAO5zxk6R. https://t.co/1yAO5zxk6R pic.twitter.com/QEg8Lle2bl — SCDHEC (@scdhec) January 23, 2021

Mayson says younger smokers may not have serious health complications like older smokers may. "To lump all smokers together and say they are all at risk is an error," Mayson said.

Since the beginning, smokers have been included in Phase 1C, along with those with asthma, diabetes and obesity. "Smoking is just one of the 50 conditions listed there," Dr. Albrecht said.