Some parents upset with $100 incentive for SC high schoolers to get COVID-19 vaccine

The district said 710 students have received money for getting vaccinated. Over 3,000 are eligible for the $100 incentive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina school district is getting attention after it approved offering students a $100 incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Anderson County District 5 said more than 700 students have already taken advantage of the incentive program. The district said 3,500 total students are eligible for the $100 incentive, and the program does require parental permission. 

Still, some parents voiced their displeasure with the district for overstepping its bounds. 

"You need to stay in your lane, fix your education system, or more parents like me will pull their children out," parent Kayla Chastain said. "Or none of you will have jobs."

The $100 vaccine incentive program runs through Oct. 15 for eligible students. 

Earlier this year, North Carolina state officials offered a scholarship lottery for teens to get vaccinated. Four winners were selected for a $125,000 prize that can be used for post-secondary education under a 529 North Carolina plan.

