South Carolina business community gears up for possible vaccine mandates

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The business community of South Carolina is preparing for how it will deal with a COVID vaccine mandate that could impact some companies - even as its legality continues to be disputed in the courts.

"Some companies are already buying test kits. They are making plans from a human resources perspective: how do you verify that folks have been vaccinated, for folks that qualify for exemptions, how do you handle that?" President Bob Morgan said. "Of course, the larger the employer, the more advanced preparation is going to be required because more resources are going to be required. So, again, some companies are assuming that it is going to be implemented, some are still in a wait-and-see mode to let the legal process play out."