SC governor asks hospitals to cut down on elective procedures

The governor said increased public demand for vaccinations, plus a growing number of COVID-19 patients, were all contributing factors.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster asked hospitals to cut down on elective procedures Friday because of staffing shortages stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said virus testing operations and increased public demand for vaccinations, plus a growing number of COVID-19 patients were all contributing factors to the shortage.

Vaccine sites have been swamped since Wednesday, when South Carolina expanded vaccine access to those ages 70 and older. Prisma Health said Friday that it had heard from 78,000 people trying to schedule vaccine appointments. That’s about ten times more than the 7,800 doses the hospital system says it’s expecting to get.