Vaccine

LIVE: SC governor talks tourism, COVID-19, vaccine

The state is continuing to deal with the effect of the pandemic on one of its largest industries.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to talk about the state of the tourism industry in South Carolina, which is coming off a difficult year due to the pandemic.

McMaster will will deliver remarks at the South Carolina Governor's Conference on Tourism and Travel in downtown Columbia. 

Tourism is multi-billion dollar industry for the state, but with the pandemic, it took a hit in the early months of 2020. While reopenings allowed the industry to recover and have a summer travel season, the numbers were not at the levels typically seen.

McMaster is also expected to afterward answer questions about the ongoing vaccine rollout in the state. 

The state's health agency, DHEC, launched a new vaccine dashboard Monday that gives demographic and county-by-county data, the first time those numbers have been available. 

According to those numbers, a total of 677,674 doses have been given in the state, with 512,045 being first doses and 164,681 second doses. Second doses mean that person is fully vaccinated. 

About one-fifth of the state’s population is currently eligible to receive their shots: roughly 1.3 million people are within Phase 1a and the state’s total population is roughly 5.2 million.

This new demographics dashboard is available by clicking the “COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard” button on the main COVID-19 webpage. 

DHEC has a COVID-19 vaccine information line at 1-866-365-8110 The service is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week  People can sign up online at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.