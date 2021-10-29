South Carolina joins Georgia in lawsuit over federal vaccine mandate for contractors

The joint lawsuit filed by Georgia and South Carolina is one of multiple around the country.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has become the latest state to announce that it will fight the fast-approaching federal contractor vaccine mandate in court.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Friday that South Carolina would be joining a lawsuit filed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the University System of Georgia Board of Regents.

According to the latest guidance from the Office of Management and Budget, federal employees and federal contractors will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

At issue, according to the Friday announcement from the attorney general, is what Wilson describes as a violation of the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which provides that powers not delegated to the federal government be reserved for the states - or the people.

"The way the Biden administration went about this is unconstitutional and I’m sworn to uphold the Constitution," Wilson said in the statement. "No one designated President Biden as King Joseph the First.”

Wilson said his issue is not with the vaccine itself but with the broad reach of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate.

"I'm fully vaccinated and I encourage anyone who can to get it," he said.

He added that neither Article II of the Constitution nor any act of Congress authorizes federal agencies of the executive branch to implement the "Contractor mandate."

The joint lawsuit filed by Georgia and South Carolina is one of multiple around the country of varying sizes challenging the same aspect of the law while also lambasting its potential impact on the state economies.

Earlier Friday, 10 other states filed a joint lawsuit regarding the vaccine mandate on both contractors and federal workers, citing the same accusations of overreach and calling the requirement "unconstitutional, unlawful and unwise."

The lawsuit by Georgia and South Carolina asks the court specifically to declare the contractor mandate "unlawful, unconstitutional and unenforceable."

The attorney general is also asking the court to grant a temporary, preliminary, and permanent injunction to block the mandate's enforcement.

Under CDC guidelines, people are only considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of two-shot mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot — meaning most federal workers have until Nov. 8, at the latest, to roll up their sleeves to comply with the order.