Watch live: SC health leaders give update on vaccination progress

The state, like much of the rest of the country, has increased the pace of vaccination.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health leaders are giving an update Wednesday on the effort to vaccinate the state against COVID-19.

The state's health agency, DHEC, will lead the briefing that begins at 2 p.m. and is expected to last about 45 minutes. They will be taking questions from reporters during the briefing, which is being done remotely due to the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, 20 percent of South Carolinians aged 15 and up have been fully vaccinated, or 819,487 in total numbers. That's a new milestone meaning one out of five people who are eligible to get the vaccine have done so. About 1.414 million have gotten at least one shot. That's about 34.5% of those over 15.

It was just last Wednesday, the vaccine was opened up to all South Carolinians. Previously, there had been restrictions on who could get the shot based on age, medical conditions, or fields of work.

Nationally, President Joe Biden said this week that the vaccine will be opened up to anyone over 16 starting on April 19, which was a bump up from the previously announced date of May 1.

To be considered fully vaccinated, a person must have two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The J&J does just got clearance from federal regulators last month, so it has not been as available. Just 60,000 does have been administered in South Carolina so far, but supply of that shot is expected to ramp up soon.

DHEC Vaccine Locator