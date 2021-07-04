Watch live: SC health leaders give update on vaccination progress

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health leaders are giving an update Wednesday on the effort to vaccinate the state against COVID-19.
The state's health agency, DHEC, will lead the briefing that begins at 2 p.m. and is expected to last about 45 minutes. They will be taking questions from reporters during the briefing, which is being done remotely due to the pandemic.
As of Wednesday, 20 percent of South Carolinians aged 15 and up have been fully vaccinated, or 819,487 in total numbers. That's a new milestone meaning one out of five people who are eligible to get the vaccine have done so. About 1.414 million have gotten at least one shot. That's about 34.5% of those over 15.
It was just last Wednesday, the vaccine was opened up to all South Carolinians. Previously, there had been restrictions on who could get the shot based on age, medical conditions, or fields of work.
Nationally, President Joe Biden said this week that the vaccine will be opened up to anyone over 16 starting on April 19, which was a bump up from the previously announced date of May 1.
To be considered fully vaccinated, a person must have two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The J&J does just got clearance from federal regulators last month, so it has not been as available. Just 60,000 does have been administered in South Carolina so far, but supply of that shot is expected to ramp up soon.
DHEC Vaccine Locator
- Find DHEC’s online map at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. This online map shows the locations currently accepting appointments (many of the same ones listed below) for COVID-19 vaccine and the map will provide the contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations. The map itself is not a way to schedule an appointment.
- DHEC has a COVID-19 vaccine information line at 1-866-365-8110 The service is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
- You can also schedule an appointment directly through DHEC's website at CVAS.DHEC.SC.GOV. Appointment availability through this scheduling tool is limited to start, but is expected to grow in the coming days.
- You will be asked to provide a driver’s license or other form of ID at your appointment that confirms your age in order to receive vaccine.
- South Carolina residency is not a requirement to receive a vaccine.