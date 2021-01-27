Watch Live: SC giving update on vaccine rollout in the state

DHEC may announce a new call center and registration portal for appointments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials will give an update on the vaccine rollout in a briefing this afternoon.

The event, hosted by DHEC, is set to start at 2 p.m. You'll be able to watch it live on the video player that will be attached to this article.

DHEC has been promising for over a week that it will launch a new one-stop shop vaccine registration portal and phone number for people to sign up to get the vaccine. Right now, the current main phone number for DHEC has been getting inundated with calls.

In addtiion to that, up until now there's been no direct way to sign up to get the vaccine through DHEC. People who need the vaccine have to go through the government's website, VAMS, or through a third party provider such as Walmart or Walgreens. That's proved confusing for many seniors, who either have limited access to the internet or who may not have an email address to sign up for the vaccine.

In the new system, it’s possible that, “people can go in then and schedule their vaccination appointments directly rather than having to potentially sign up through a portal and then get an email back from CDC, VAMS, and then schedule their appointment,” Dr. Traxler said last Monday. “This will be a more direct and faster route."

For now, there several was ways you can sign up to get the vaccine: