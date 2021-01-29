State making progress in long-term care facility vaccinations

Both CVS and Walgreens, which have been administering vaccine doses at these facilities, reported progress one month since vaccinations began.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After months apart from family, there is a sign of promise for residents in our state’s long-term care facilities.

Both CVS and Walgreens Pharmacies, which have been administering the coronavirus vaccine doses at these facilities, reported progress one month since vaccinations began.

In a statement to News19, CVS said they’ve completed the first doses at skilled nursing facilities and are 50 percent through the second dose. By the end of the week they hope to have completed first doses at all 569 long-term care facilities that partnered with them.

Walgreens is also reporting progress, sharing in a statement that they too have completed first doses at skilled nursing facilities. They expect to have first doses for the other facilities completed by Mid-February.

Early on, state leaders chose to give the majority of the more easily stored Moderna vaccine doses to the two pharmacy’s as part of a federal partnership – a total of 203,400 doses. Apart from allocating doses, that health leaders have limited role in distribution.

“While we’d like for these clinics to be happening more rapidly, we have seen huge progress made. The vast majority of... nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state have been vaccinated with at least their first dose, their first clinic,” S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Interim Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler said. “This vaccination effort really is an enormous undertaking... but it’s how we’re working to make sure the most vulnerable are protected.”

The state is now allowing Moderna doses to be allocated elsewhere to assist in the statewide response.